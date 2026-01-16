City leaders react after SAPD Chief William McManus announces retirement plans

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Chief William McManus announced his plans to retire later this year after almost 20 years leading the department.

In a news release, the City of San Antonio said that McManus will continue to serve as chief through September 2026.

Recommended Videos

“Serving the City of San Antonio has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Chief McManus, in part. “I remain fully committed to this work through my final year and to supporting a smooth and thoughtful transition.”

McManus was hired as chief in early 2006 after stints as chief of police for the Minneapolis Police Department, the Dayton Police Department in Ohio and assistant chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

He started his law enforcement career in 1975 with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Following the Friday announcement, city leaders have released statements to recognize McManus’ tenure with SAPD.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

“The City of San Antonio is grateful for Chief McManus’ many years of service, and I appreciate his decades long commitment to keeping San Antonio safe.”

City Manager Erik Walsh

“Chief McManus is an exceptional leader whose incredible experience and steady leadership have strengthened public safety across San Antonio and set an example for other cities nationwide,” said Walsh. “He has built strong relationships with our community and with police officers. His dedication to service and collaboration has positioned the Department well for the future, and we are grateful for his continued leadership through September 2026.”

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo

“Chief McManus’s retirement marks the close of an important chapter for our city. I want to thank him for his decades of service and, in particular, for his willingness to listen and engage in conversations about alternative public safety models. That openness matters and has helped move the department and our city forward. He has also done a wonderful job building leadership within SAPD, investing in the next generation of officers and command staff. I hope whoever is selected to lead next has had the opportunity to learn from his example and continues that commitment to thoughtful, community-centered public safety.”

Read also