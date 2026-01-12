New $19 million SAPD substation to break ground on San Antonio’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, the City of San Antonio will break ground on a new $19 million police substation on the South Side. The project was part of the 2022 voter-approved bond.

The substation will be located at 8811 S Flores, not far from Stinson Municipal Airport. The project was part of the 2022 voter-approved bond.

Site plan for the new South Flores Substation. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Right now, people like Candi Diaz have to travel about eight miles to the nearest location, the Central Substation in downtown.

Diaz said that it is hard for some seniors who use public transportation.

“People are going to be more inclined to go in and file police reports and get assistance when they need it,” she said. “You know it’s really hard, especially for seniors, or you know anybody, actually, that something happens and they’re so afraid of retaliation or having the police come to their home. This way, they can drive, file a report nobody knows, and things get done.”

Once it’s complete, San Antonio will have nine SAPD substations in the city; it was part of the voter-approved 2022 Bond.