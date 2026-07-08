Prepare to dodge a few downpours Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

LIGHT SAHARAN DUST: Slight haze to the sky today, tomorrow

MOISTURE SURGE: A round of deep moisture moves in late Friday

SCATTERED RAIN SATURDAY: Best odds at rain are Saturday afternoon (40%)

FORECAST

DRY, HAZY TODAY

After a few days of hit-or-miss rainfall, a drier forecast takes hold today. Minus a shower or two along the coast, the radar should be quiet. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s, while the heat index will approach 100° for a few hours this afternoon. A light plume of Saharan dust will create a light haze today and tomorrow.

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SCATTERED DOWNPOURS SATURDAY

By late Friday, a surge of deep moisture will shove into the area from the South. This will help develop more clouds and allow for downpours to develop during the day on Saturday. Don’t cancel your outdoor Saturday plans, but do be prepared to dodge rain, which could be heavy at times.

Rain chances next 7 days, best odds on Saturday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CONTINUED SMALL RAIN CHANCES

Beyond Saturday, with the heat high shifting to our north, small rain chances will continue across the area.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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