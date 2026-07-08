Prepare to dodge a few downpours Saturday

LIGHT SAHARAN DUST: Slight haze to the sky today, tomorrow
MOISTURE SURGE: A round of deep moisture moves in late Friday
SCATTERED RAIN SATURDAY: Best odds at rain are Saturday afternoon (40%)
FORECAST
DRY, HAZY TODAY
After a few days of hit-or-miss rainfall, a drier forecast takes hold today. Minus a shower or two along the coast, the radar should be quiet. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s, while the heat index will approach 100° for a few hours this afternoon. A light plume of Saharan dust will create a light haze today and tomorrow.
SCATTERED DOWNPOURS SATURDAY
By late Friday, a surge of deep moisture will shove into the area from the South. This will help develop more clouds and allow for downpours to develop during the day on Saturday. Don’t cancel your outdoor Saturday plans, but do be prepared to dodge rain, which could be heavy at times.
CONTINUED SMALL RAIN CHANCES
Beyond Saturday, with the heat high shifting to our north, small rain chances will continue across the area.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.