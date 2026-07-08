Atascosa County residents voice concerns over potential data centers

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Residents packed the Atascosa County Justice Center on Tuesday to voice concerns about the possibility of data centers coming to the county, even as officials stressed that no projects have been submitted or approved.

County leaders held the public meeting to explain the county’s authority under Texas law if a data center project is proposed and to answer questions about potential impacts, including water use, traffic, noise, fire protection and property values.

While emphasizing that there are no active proposals, Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude said the county has fielded interest from multiple developers.

“I’m going to tell you there are probably nine to 10 data centers that have been through my door,” Cude said during the meeting.

That acknowledgment fueled concerns among many residents, who said they believe it is only a matter of time before a proposal is brought forward. Some also questioned whether county officials have been transparent about ongoing discussions with developers.

One resident asked how a nearby data center could affect surrounding neighborhoods.

“What’s going to be the impacts on the value of their property and quality of life? Can you imagine a data center backed up to your property?” the resident said, later adding, “I got dogs in this fight, and they’re not on a leash.”

Other residents raised questions about environmental and safety issues, including what types of cooling systems and refrigerants would be used in future facilities.

“Can the county and companies disclose what types of cooling systems and refrigerants will be used?” one resident asked.

Others said they remain concerned because they feel there are too many unknowns surrounding the industry.

“Nothing’s regulated; we don’t know how these things work,” another resident said.

One of the meeting’s most significant discussions centered on battery energy storage systems, which are commonly associated with large-scale energy infrastructure and can be used alongside data centers. Residents questioned whether local emergency responders are equipped to handle the complexity of BESS fires.

When asked whether local firefighters have the necessary equipment and training to respond to that type of fire, the county fire marshal simply said, “No.”

County officials reiterated throughout the meeting that no data center projects have been submitted or approved in Atascosa County. They said the purpose of the meeting was to educate residents about the county’s role in the development process and gather public feedback should a proposal eventually move forward.

Despite those assurances, many residents left the meeting saying they remain skeptical and want greater transparency if discussions with developers continue.

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