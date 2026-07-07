Man charged with manslaughter after gun accidentally goes off, kills teenager, SAPD says

Luis Garza III, was booked into Bexar County Jail on a $40,000 bond for manslaughter.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an accidental shooting on the West Side that left a teenager dead, according to San Antonio police.

Luis Garza III, 18, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $40,000 bond, records show.

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The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Loop 1604 westbound, which is located near Wiseman Boulevard.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers had responded to a call for an individual with a gunshot wound to their upper body.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a 16-year-old boy, who was later pronounced dead.

After further investigation, officers determined that the gun accidentally went off and hit the boy, SAPD said.

Garza was arrested and charged with manslaughter, which is a first-degree felony, court records show.

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