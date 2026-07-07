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Local News

How some Hill Country businesses affected by July 4 flooding are pushing forward

Ingram Dam Shopping Center owner rebuilds with donated materials and community help

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

INGRAM, Texas – According to the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce Foundation, 330 businesses in Kerr County were impacted by the deadly flooding on July 4, 2025. As of May 4, the foundation said 28 businesses have closed.

The foundation has given away $2.3 million to more than 300 businesses. Four of those businesses that received those grants have closed. The recovery costs are estimated at $38 million.

Steve Edelstein is the owner of the Ingram Dam Shopping Center. All of the businesses there were washed away by the flood.

Edelstein allowed KSAT to follow along his journey to rebuild. In November, the journey looked bleak. Now, he’s closer to returning than ever before.

“I didn’t have a half a million dollars that I could just hire construction crews to come in and rebuild the center,” Edelstein said. “We’ve to do things with donated material, with donated funds. We’ve had to do a lot of the work ourselves, to reduce costs. And so, we’re building as fast as we can with the assets that we have.”

His goal is to have the hair and nail salons completed soon. Edelstein has seven units that he expects to rent out, and he already has tenants waiting for them.

“We’ll never get back to square one, but if we can get this building done, the parking lot and fencing done, then the rest will fall into place with time,” Edelstein said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

He said he is grateful for the organizations and churches that have helped him along the way. Among those he named were the West Kerr Chamber of Commerce, Kerrville Chamber of Commerce, Lyft Fund, Global Empowerment Mission, Southern Oaks Baptist Church, Kerrville Church of Christ, Kerrville Baptist Church, Cross Kingdom Church and Kerrville Bible Church, among others.

Watch the entire One Year after Hill Country Flood special in the media player below:

Read more of KSAT’s Hill Country Floods coverage:

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