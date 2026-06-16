River Inn rebuild continues one year after deadly Hill Country floods

HUNT, Texas – A year after deadly floodwaters tore through the historic River Inn and Conference Center in Hunt, signs of recovery are finally beginning to emerge along the banks of the Guadalupe River.

The July 4, 2025, floods left much of the property heavily damaged, destroyed first-floor units and left massive boulders and debris in the section of the river that runs along the property.

One year later, general manager Scott Towery said he is looking toward the future while reflecting on the extraordinary events of that tragic morning.

“We should start construction around August, early September,” Towery said.

Recent progress includes a weekslong dredging project completed by the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The work removed debris and massive rocks deposited by the flood.

Some of the boulders left behind were as “big as a truck,” Towery said.

A daring escape as floodwaters surged

On the morning of the floods, people staying at the resort were forced to flee to higher ground as water poured into their rooms.

Towery, his wife Connie and one of the unit owners went door to door to wake everyone up.

Many people were able to drive out of the parking lot and into a nearby neighborhood to wait out the storm.

A camera in a tree at the River Inn captured the rising floodwaters on July 4, 2025. (KSAT)

Dozens of others, however, were blocked from the neighborhood by rising waters and stayed in vehicles parked on State Highway 39.

As floodwaters continued to climb, bedsheets were tied together and used as makeshift rescue ropes to help people reach safety.

The improvised lifelines were used to hoist as many as 50 guests onto the roof of a building near the front of the property called The Mill House.

14 hours a day for 60 days straight

When the floodwaters receded, they left behind widespread destruction on the property.

The cleanup effort that followed was unlike anything Towery had ever experienced.

Bible verses have been written on many of the studs as reconstruction of the River Inn continues in Hunt. (KSAT)

Asked whether he ever considered walking away from the resort altogether, Towery did not hesitate in his response.

“Oh yeah,” Towery said. “Right off the bat, I’m like, ‘I’m out of here.’” Instead, he decided to stay.

Towery spent 60 consecutive days working 14-hour days as he helped coordinate recovery efforts and begin the arduous rebuilding process.

“That 60 days right there changed everything,” Towery said. “You really didn’t have time to think. You just did.”

A long road ahead

While rebuilding continues, the River Inn still has a long way to go before it can resume normal operations.

Inside some units, exposed studs serve as a reminder that reconstruction remains in its early stages.

Towery credits the Hunt Preservation Society with helping connect the resort to resources and people who have played a key role in the recovery efforts.

Scott (left) and Connie (right) Towery stand inside of a first floor unit at the River Inn. (KSAT)

Even with recent progress, Towery estimates it could be as late as 2028 before rental reservations can resume.

In a typical year, approximately 55 of the resort’s 60 units are available for guests to book.

A year later, the River Inn’s recovery stands as both a reminder of the devastation caused by the flood and a testament to the people who refused to give up after it.

Watch the entire One Year after Hill Country Flood special in the media player below:

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