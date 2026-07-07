Heat, a light round of dust, and weekend rain chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STRAY DOWNPOUR: This afternoon, mainly west of I-35

SAHARAN DUST: Light round of dust on Wednesday

SATURDAY RAIN CHANCE: Heavy, scattered downpours possible

FORECAST

STRAY DOWNPOUR TODAY, MAINLY WEST OF I-35

There was good rainfall yesterday, for some. A few spots in the Hill Country received more than 1″. The small system that kicked up those storms will slowly shift west today and away from the area by tonight. With that system still nearby, a stray shower or storms cannot be ruled out, especially for those west of I-35.

A stray storm is possible this afternoon, mainly west of I-35. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

LIGHT SAHARAN DUST WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Dry weather takes over tomorrow, however, skies may appear a bit hazy. A light round of Saharan dust will spread across South Texas tomorrow and Thursday. The concentration should be light enough to where you likely won’t feel any impacts.

Saharan dust rolls in on Wednesday and Thursday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SCATTERED DOWNPOURS SATURDAY

A deep round of Gulf moisture will spread into the area Friday night into Saturday. This type pattern should result in scattered downpours. A 40% chance of downpours is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon. While it won’t be raining the whole day, any downpour that develops could put down good rainfall.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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