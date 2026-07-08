Woman accused of stealing ambulance downtown, SAPD says

The two medics and the patient were not injured.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing an ambulance in the downtown area.

First responders were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to the Wells Fargo near the intersection of East Commerce Street and South St. Mary’s Street for a person feeling unwell.

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As the person was being loaded into the ambulance, SAPD said the woman stole the vehicle.

Witnesses told SAPD that the woman, who’s believed to be in her 40s, had just been released from a local hospital.

She allegedly drove the ambulance from downtown to Loop 1604 and then to U.S. Highway 90 and Southwest Military Drive, where she was taken into custody.

Two medics and the patient were inside the ambulance as it was stolen, officers said. They attempted to tell the woman to stop the vehicle. However, police said she wouldn’t listen and closed a glass window separating them.

At this time, SAPD said the woman could face three counts of kidnapping and one count of theft of a vehicle.

The two medics and the patient were not injured. The San Antonio Fire Department said the patient will be moved to a different ambulance for continued transport.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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