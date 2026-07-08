Crosses at Quintana Road memorial damaged again months after calls for improved security, lighting

Angelita Olvera, who maintains the Quintana Road memorial, looks at the damaged crosses on July 8, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating what led up to several crosses being damaged at the Quintana Road memorial Wednesday, the latest incident in a string of reported disturbances at the site.

The memorial honors the 53 migrants killed in a 2022 smuggling tragedy along Quintana Road.

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KSAT crews counted seven damaged crosses, which all have the Mexican flag colors painted on. Several other crosses with the Mexican flag colors were not harmed.

SAPD said it’s not clear if the damage, which was discovered around 9:30 a.m., was intentional.

The incident is being investigated as criminal mischief, and SAPD said they do not have any information on a suspect.

Wednesday was not the first time the site has been wrecked.

In March 2025, SAPD opened an investigation after the agency said the site had been vandalized after the crosses were tipped over from behind. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he intended to charge the person or people involved with a hate crime.

Since then, SAPD confirmed it had been called out to the memorial at least 10 times for reports of vandalism, theft, and inappropriate behavior.

Earlier this year, KSAT reported on calls for increased security at the memorial site.

Angelita Olvera, who takes care of the memorial, told KSAT the city had told her that they had planned to add lights and cameras.

In May, District 4 Councilman Edward Mungia told KSAT in a statement that his office has been working with community members to discuss lighting and safety concerns.

Mungia said that his office had requested more frequent SAPD patrols and arranged meetings with city staff to talk about the concerns.

“We are in the process of scheduling an additional meeting with CPS Energy to assess the existing infrastructure and determine the most suitable recommendations to improve lighting and deter illicit activity,” Mungia said in the statement.

KSAT reached out to Mungia’s office again on Wednesday for an update on lighting and safety improvements. We’ll update this story once we hear back.

Three convicted in connection with human smuggling tragedy

Three men have now been convicted for their roles in the deadliest human smuggling case in U.S. history.

Earlier this month, Rigoberto Ramon Miranda-Orozco pleaded guilty in federal court to three felony charges:

Conspiracy to bring an alien into the United States resulting in death

Aiding and abetting bringing an alien into the United States resulting in death

Aiding and abetting bringing an alien into the United States resulting in serious bodily injury

Miranda-Orozco is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 8 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Last year, two men were found guilty on three charges.

Armando Gonzales-Ortega, the alleged coordinator, was sentenced to 87 years and six months in prison.

Felipe Orduna-Torres, a leader and organizer in the incident, received two life sentences and a 20-year sentence that will run consecutively.