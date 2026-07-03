Another man pleads guilty in Quintana Road human smuggling tragedy

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Police and other first responders work the scene where officials say dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a tractor-trailer containing suspected migrants was found on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – One of the organizers behind the deadliest human smuggling case in U.S. history pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Rigoberto Ramon Miranda-Orozco, 49, recruited human smugglers to bring 67 migrants from Guatemala to Mexico and eventually into the United States, according to the release.

Recommended Videos

Authorities found the migrants inside of a sweltering 90-degree semitrailer on Quintana Road, where 53 people died, many suffering heat-related injuries.

On Thursday, Miranda-Orozco admitted that he arranged for the migrants’ transportation and accommodations throughout Guatemala to the U.S., according to the release. He plead guilty to three felony charges:

Conspiracy to bring an alien into the United States resulting in death

Aiding and abetting bringing an alien into the United States resulting in death

Aiding and abetting bringing an alien into the United States resulting in serious bodily injury

Miranda-Orozco is expected to be sentenced Oct. 8 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“This guilty plea is another step toward justice,” U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons said in the release.

Miranda-Orozco was arrested in August 2024 in Guatemala, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The United States requested for his extradition.

Last year, two men were found guilty on three charges.

Armando Gonzales-Ortega, the alleged coordinator, was sentenced to 87 years and six months in prison.

Felipe Orduna-Torres, a leader and organizer in the incident, received two life sentences and a 20-year sentence that will run consecutively.

Read also: