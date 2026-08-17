North East ISD among 3 San Antonio-area districts starting school Monday
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SAN ANTONIO – Another round of students from several San Antonio-area school districts woke up early on Monday for the new school year.
Somerset ISD, North East ISD and New Braunfels ISD are set to start class.
KSAT’s Patty Santos was live from Hidden Forest Elementary in NEISD all Monday morning in anticipation of the students’ return.
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About the Authors
Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.
Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.