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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

North East ISD among 3 San Antonio-area districts starting school Monday

WATCH KSAT’s live coverage in the media players below

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Another round of students from several San Antonio-area school districts woke up early on Monday for the new school year.

Somerset ISD, North East ISD and New Braunfels ISD are set to start class.

KSAT’s Patty Santos was live from Hidden Forest Elementary in NEISD all Monday morning in anticipation of the students’ return.

More Back to School coverage on KSAT:

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