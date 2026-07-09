Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Frost Bank employee fatally shoots himself outside Northwest Side bank, SAPD says
Video shows KCSO deputies shoot, kill armed person ‘wearing only underwear’
A stretch of unsettled weather ahead
‘Everything is gone’: Family shares heartbreak after driver drag racing hits, kills 17-year-old girl
‘Distracted’ driver dies after crashing into 18-wheeler on Interstate 35, SAPD says
Gunfire wakes residents in Kendall County after at least 1 deputy shoots, kills armed man
Records: SAPD fired sergeant for timekeeping issues after voicing concerns about lieutenant’s behavior
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
'Right under our noses and nobody was able to help them.' 16 kids found in squalor shocks Ohio town
City of San Antonio names Jesse Salame as SAPD's acting police chief

Local News

TxDOT to close southbound I-35 main lanes overnight on Thursday, Friday for construction

The closure is weather-permitting and is subject to change

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is expected to close all southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side for construction.

In a news release, TxDOT said the southbound I-35 main lanes at Judson Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Recommended Videos

As a detour, the release said to exit the southbound I-35 main lanes at the Judson Road off-ramp, which leads to the I-35 access road.

Drivers can then enter the on-ramp back onto the southbound I-35 main lanes just south of Judson Road, TxDOT said.

The closure is weather-permitting and is subject to change.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.