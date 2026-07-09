TxDOT to close southbound I-35 main lanes overnight on Thursday, Friday for construction

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is expected to close all southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side for construction.

In a news release, TxDOT said the southbound I-35 main lanes at Judson Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

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As a detour, the release said to exit the southbound I-35 main lanes at the Judson Road off-ramp, which leads to the I-35 access road.

Drivers can then enter the on-ramp back onto the southbound I-35 main lanes just south of Judson Road, TxDOT said.

The closure is weather-permitting and is subject to change.

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