San Antonio woman behind viral ‘Where we roll’ rap song set to be released from prison next week

Phyllis Sentiva Ochoa sits down with KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra in the Hilltop Unit, a women's prison in Gatesville, Texas.

GATESVILLE, Texas – The woman infamous for rapping about San Antonio is set to be released from prison next week.

Phyllis Sentiva Ochoa is scheduled to be released on parole on July 15, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

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Ochoa, 35, is the voice behind the untitled, polarizing track about San Antonio that some have called the city’s unofficial anthem. It’s catchy “where we roll, where we roll” lyric has been played millions of times across social media platforms.

Earlier this year, Ochoa sat down for an exclusive interview with KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra, where she opened up about how the song came to be, the decisions she made that led to her imprisonment, and her plans once she is released.

>>EXTENDED INTERVIEW: How the infamous ‘where we roll’ freestyle about San Antonio came to be

She was convicted in 2016 on charges of aggravated robbery and human trafficking of a minor. Ochoa was sentenced to 16 years in prison, records show.

Ochoa told KSAT that she took full accountability and responsibility for her crimes.

She became eligible for parole in 2023, and records show the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole approved her release in October 2025. It is unclear how long Ochoa will be on parole.

Because Ochoa was convicted of human trafficking of a minor, Texas law requires her to register as a sex offender. TDCJ records show she is currently in a sex offender education program.

TDCJ rules state that people released on parole have to follow several rules, including reporting to their parole officer, following all laws, and avoiding people or places of “disreputable or harmful character.” People on parole are also barred from owning, possessing, selling, or using any weapon.

“What are your plans once you’re out of prison?” asked Ibarra.

“I think when I get out I just want to kind of like live for a second,” Ochoa replied, adding that she plans to spend time in an undisclosed location while she gets back on her feet. “I want to try to reconcile with my son, with my family.”

Ochoa said she has not had any contact with her son, who is now in his late teens, during her decade in prison.

“I would want him to know that I love him and I haven’t forgot about him and that he has been my motivation,” Ochoa said.

She has been studying to get her driver’s license and to get a job, with eventual plans of returning to San Antonio.

Ochoa said she hopes to help other women who’ve survived what she has. She told KSAT Investigates that she agreed to the interview to help amplify domestic violence understanding and human trafficking resources.

“My really big, like, heart goal is to like really like put an awareness out there for like women who are in abusive relationships, stuck into prostitution, drugs and stuff like that,” she said.

Resources

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help for you.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. The National Human Trafficking Resource Center can help find you local assistance by calling (888) 373-7888 or texting ”HELP" or “INFO” to the number 233733 for discreet help.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.