EXTENDED INTERVIEW: How the infamous ‘where we roll’ freestyle about San Antonio came to be

GATESVILLE, Texas – This is a transcript of part of KSAT’s conversation with Phyllis Sentiva Ochoa. The extended interview can be seen in this article.

People either love it or hate it, but some have embraced an untitled, polarizing track as San Antonio’s unofficial anthem.

The catchy “where we roll, where we roll” lyric is plastered across social media platforms.

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KSAT Investigates traveled to the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville, Texas, for an interview with Phyllis Sentiva Ochoa, who is incarcerated on charges of aggravated robbery and human trafficking of a minor.

Ochoa discussed the viral song, the decisions that led to her imprisonment and her plans once she will be released on parole later this year.

Here is the transcript of Ochoa’s conversation with KSAT Investigates’ Daniela Ibarra about how the song’s origins. This has been edited for length and clarity.

KSAT: You came out with a song about San Antonio. What inspired that song?

Phyllis Ochoa: OK, so it’s going to be funny because a lot of people don’t know this, which is crazy. But when I committed that robbery, and I went on the run, I went to Arizona to go stay with my mom.

At this point in time, my mother was out of prison. She was staying in Arizona with her wife, and I went to go to stay with her. When I went to Arizona, I’m like, ‘Phoenix, Arizona.’ Like, not cool. Like, what is going on here? I did not like it. I was like missing my city. I was missing San Antonio. I was, like, ‘I miss the River Walk. I miss people. I just miss the food. I miss that the streetlights, because, you know, San Antonio’s got those cool little, yellow old-school western lights. Phoenix, Arizona ... I’m just, like, I miss my city.

Music has always been, like, an expression for me, something that I would do that would kind of express, like, how I’m feeling, my emotions and stuff that. So, when I was in the room, I was so bored and I was like, ‘I miss my city,’ so I’m about to drop a hook about San Antonio, and let everybody know that I love them.

I didn’t know that it was going to be a big thing. I just thought I was just doing something, doing something silly and it just like went viral the very next day. And I’m, like, ‘Oh.’ But the reason behind the song was I was on the run, and I was missing the city because I wasn’t there when I did the song. I was in Arizona.

KSAT: The video was shot in Arizona?

Phyllis Ochoa: Yes. The video was shot in Arizona, and that’s what inspired it. [It] was because I missed it and I already was out there for about 30 days on the road.

KSAT: There’s some debate. Is it “where we roll” or “where we roam”?

Phyllis Ochoa: "Where we roll."

KSAT: “Roll.” OK.

Phyllis Ochoa: “Where we roll. Yeah.”

Resources

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help for you.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. The National Human Trafficking Resource Center can help find you local assistance by calling (888) 373-7888 or texting ”HELP" or “INFO” to the number 233733 for discreet help.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.