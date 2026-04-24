LIVE COVERAGE: KSAT at the 2026 Battle of Flowers Parade

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s iconic Battle of Flowers Parade returns Friday and is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of spectators downtown.

In addition to English, KSAT is also livestreaming the Battle of Flowers Parade in Spanish on all platforms.

KSAT’s Sarah Acosta and RJ Marquez previewed the parade during GMSA at 9 a.m. on Friday in the below video.

The nation’s only all-women-produced parade will honor tradition and creativity as it winds through the city’s heart, led by grand marshal Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo.

KSAT’s Madalynn Lambert is also embedded for sights and sounds at the parade.

This year’s theme, “From Pages to Possibilities,” celebrates storytelling, imagination and the magic of books.

Battle of Flowers Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The parade steps off on North Main Street near San Antonio College. It will travel on Lexington Avenue, North St. Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street and Santa Rosa, where it will end near West Martin Street.

Click here for tickets.

Parade Map 2024 by akmoreno on Scribd

Fiesta started on Thursday, April 16, and ends on Sunday, April 26, bringing 11 days of food, music and culture to San Antonio.

The Alamo City’s biggest party will once again feature dozens of events, including Fiesta’s signature parades, family-friendly festivals and can’t-miss traditions.

Whether you’re heading downtown or celebrating from home, KSAT will provide comprehensive, multi-platform coverage — on TV, online, streaming and social — so you don’t miss a moment.

KSAT will also stream Spanish broadcasts of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on Saturday night.

Here’s what to know.

📅 Daily event guides

Planning your Fiesta schedule? KSAT once again provides daily guides for each day of Fiesta 2026:

📺 Watch Fiesta anywhere with KSAT

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 23 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Fiesta Pooch Parade , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : King William Fair Parade , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

📲 Stay connected with KSAT

This is just the beginning. As Fiesta 2026 continues, KSAT will expand coverage with:

More live event broadcasts.

Special features and behind-the-scenes stories.

Streaming exclusives and rebroadcasts.

Stay tuned to KSAT across all platforms for the most complete, up-to-date Fiesta coverage in San Antonio.

¡Viva Fiesta!

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