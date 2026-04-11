Fiesta events for April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade, Fiesta Jazz Festival, Incognito

SAN ANTONIO – On April 24, San Antonio will gear up for one of the city’s anticipated parades: the Battle of Flowers Parade.
KSAT will offer live coverage of the Battle of the Flowers Parade starting at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. KSAT will also stream Battle of Flowers en Español.
Recommended Videos
Don’t forget it’s also the final day to celebrate and attend NIOSA at La Villita!
Have you attended any Fiesta festivities? Share your adventures on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air or online!
Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Wondering what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the ninth day of Fiesta 2026 on April 24:
- 10th Street River Festival: VFW Post 76 will continue to host the three-day Fiesta event on April 24. Friday’s event will run from noon to midnight at 10 10th St. The free, family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, dancing and food beverages. Proceeds from the event will support veteran programs, youth scholarships, recognition awards for local law enforcement, first responders and community events.
- A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. The festival will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 418 Villita St. Presale tickets cost $20 and tickets at the gate cost $25. NIOSA is produced by and benefits the Conservation Society of San Antonio.
- Battle of Flowers Parade: The 135th annual event will take place from 9:55 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown San Antonio. This year’s parade theme is “From Pages to Possibilities.” The parade is produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta-goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Fiesta Artisan Show: Get ready to stroll and shop during the Fiesta Artisan Show from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 602 E. Commerce St. The show features more than 30 artisan vendors showcasing pottery, textiles, jewelry and more. Admission is free.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for noon to 11:30 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square at 514 W. Commerce St. Click here to learn more about the new gate fee. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 24 includes Latin Breed and Jaime De Anda.
- Fiesta Gartenfest at the Beethoven: Gartenfest will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight at 422 Pereida. Entertainment includes the 50-piece Beethoven Concert Band and the Beethoven German Dance Band. On April 24, El Rey Feo will make an appearance. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Proceeds from the event help preserve German music, language, customs and culture in South Texas.
- Fiesta Jazz Festival: The three-day festival, which will feature middle school jazz band festival and university invitational, will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University Alumni Athletic & Convocation Center at 1 Camino Santa Maria. The festival offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for more than 500 middle school, high school and college jazz student performers from across Texas. Admission is free. The Fiesta Jazz Festival is one of Texas’ oldest events presenting jazz music.
- Fiesta San Fernando: The free, family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to midnight at 115 Main Plaza. Fiesta San Fernando supports small businesses that showcase their home-cooked style food and handmade crafts. All proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of San Fernando Cathedral.
- Fiesta Square and Round Dance: Enjoy a night of dancing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at TriPoint Center at 3233 N. St. Mary’s St. Official Fiesta royalty will be in attendance. Admission is free.
- Incognito: The masked party experience will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Jaime’s Place at 1514 W. Commerce St. Winners at the performance-based costume contest will be judged on design, concept and performance presentation for individual or group entries. Admission costs $25 per person or $140 for a table of six.
- La Semana Alegre: The festival returns to Hemisfair, marking its first year as an official Fiesta event. Fiesta-goers can enjoy two nights of live music, food and drinks from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 210 S. Alamo St. Single-day general admission tickets cost $26 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the Hemisfair Conservancy.
- SACXS Show and Sale: Fiesta-goers will have the chance to view, learn and purchase rarer and unusual plants from all over the world from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center at 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave. The free event will feature plants such as cactus, succulents and xerophytes.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned, and Viva Fiesta!