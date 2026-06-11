Ricos billboard shows Spurs spirit in the heart of Times Square ahead of Game 4 of NBA Finals

NEW YORK – A nationwide concession stand snack showed support for the San Antonio Spurs at one of the largest screen displays in the United States — Times Square in New York City.

Ricos, a San Antonio family-owned business most known for making and selling nachos, bought screen time to shout “Go Spurs Go” roughly 8 minutes away from the Knicks’ home stadium at Madison Square Garden.

“We didn’t do this for publicity number one,” Ricos CEO Tony Liberto said. “We just wanted to show support for the Spurs.”

The marketing team for Ricos pitched the idea of a Times Square billboard after the Spurs lost to the Knicks and went down 0-2 in the NBA Finals series, Liberto said.

At first, Liberto was not sold on the idea, but realized that there could be an opportunity to give the Spurs a little love going into Game 3.

“The risk would be, am I gonna upset any fans that like Ricos nachos in the New York area?” Liberto asked himself. “You know what, this is a game. Let’s go ahead and support the team.”

The billboard in the heart of Times Square that Ricos purchased displays a 31-foot-by-51-foot “Go Spurs Go” message and will run multiple times per hour leading up to Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

“We’re celebrating our 50 years of putting nachos in the concessions in ballparks,” Liberto said. “This will be fun, and I say let’s go ahead and do it.”

The Spurs battle against the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in hopes of raising another Larry O’Brein trophy in their Race For Seis journey.

Every NBA Finals game will air on San Antonio’s official broadcast home for all the action — KSAT 12. Tune in to channel 12 in San Antonio or the local ABC station in your area.

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