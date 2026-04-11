Fiesta events for April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Pilgrimage to the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – What are your plans for the fifth day of Fiesta?
The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is just one of the many fun events planned for Monday, April 20.
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The unique floating parade will air live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus (our free streaming app). KSAT will also stream River Parade en Español. Coverage begins at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party.
Have you attended any Fiesta festivities? Share your adventures on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air or online!
Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Wondering what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the fifth day of Fiesta 2026 on April 20:
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta-goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Doing Good on the Green Golf Tournament: The tournament will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TPC San Antonio, 23808 Resort Parkway. Participants can enjoy a variety of on-course contests. Individual admission costs $400 and team registration is $1,600. The event benefits the San Antonio and New Braunfels food banks.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: On April 20, Fiesta De Los Reyes will honor heroes as part of Military Monday. Active duty service members and veterans can show a military ID to receive a special wristband for exclusive discounts. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 20 includes Erik Y Su Grupo Massore and Los Sabrosos De La Cumbia.
- Pilgrimage to the Alamo: The free ceremony will honor those who lost their lives defending The Alamo from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 300 Alamo Plaza. Around 100 organizations participate, including representatives from six U.S. military branches, Fiesta royalty, local and county officials and more.
- Texas Cavaliers River Parade: The 81st annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade will come to life from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the San Antonio River Walk. Leon and Leticia McNeil, founders of the nonprofit City Kids Adventures, were announced as the parade’s grand marshals. Both are teachers. This year’s parade theme is “Through the Decades” and honors influential cultural moments of the last century. Ticket prices range from $29 to $35.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned and viva Fiesta!