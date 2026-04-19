WATCH: 2026 Texas Cavaliers River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! Fiesta is already off to a great start, and the fun continues on Monday, April 20, for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

The 81st annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade will come to life from 7-9 p.m. KSAT will stream the parade in English and Spanish on all platforms and in this article.

Recommended Videos

>> 🎊 ¡Viva! Your guide to Fiesta 2026 in San Antonio

The theme for the river parade is “Through the Decades: A Centennial Celebration,” which coincides with the organization’s 100-year anniversary. Leon McNeil, the founder of City Kids Adventures, is this year’s grand marshal.

The Texas Cavaliers consist of about 600 businesses and community leaders. The organization was founded in 1926, and in 1989, the Texas Cavaliers developed the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation to support local charities.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The parade attracts more than 250,000 spectators every year, and according to the Texas Cavaliers website, the organization has only 18,000 tickets available.

Tickets are available for purchase online.

Fiesta started on Thursday, April 16 and ends on Sunday, April 26, bringing 11 days of food, music and culture to San Antonio.

The Alamo City’s biggest party will once again feature dozens of events, including Fiesta’s signature parades, family-friendly festivals and can’t-miss traditions.

Whether you’re heading downtown or celebrating from home, KSAT will provide comprehensive, multi-platform coverage — on TV, online, streaming and social — so you don’t miss a moment.

KSAT will also stream Spanish broadcasts of the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Here’s what to know.

📅 Daily event guides

Planning your Fiesta schedule? KSAT once again provides daily guides for each day of Fiesta 2026:

📺 Watch Fiesta anywhere with KSAT

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Monday, April 20 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, April 23 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Fiesta Pooch Parade , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : King William Fair Parade , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

📲 Stay connected with KSAT

This is just the beginning. As Fiesta 2026 continues, KSAT will expand coverage with:

More live event broadcasts.

Special features and behind-the-scenes stories.

Streaming exclusives and rebroadcasts.

Stay tuned to KSAT across all platforms for the most complete, up-to-date Fiesta coverage in San Antonio.

¡Viva Fiesta!

Fiesta More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read also: