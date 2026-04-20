Another cool, damp day ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SHOWERS TODAY: Off & on light rain, few rumbles of thunder

LINGERING RAIN TUESDAY: Lower rain chances

REST OF WEEK: Warming trend, isolated storms

FORECAST

TODAY

After a cool, damp weekend, we’ll see a similar day today. Showers will be off and on, and generally light. That said, a few rumbles of thunder, at times, is possible. Thanks to clouds and rain, temperatures will only reach the low-60s.

TEXAS CAVALIERS RIVER PARADE

Rain chance: 70%

Generally off & on showers, a few rumbles of thunder

Temperatures near 60°

TUESDAY

Lingering rain is possible, with chances falling to 40%. If you are headed to NIOSA on Tuesday night, rain should be winding down. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper-60s.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will return to more spring-like numbers. In fact, by Friday, we’ll be back near 90 for a high. While the pattern doesn’t show high odds for rain, we will see isolated storms each and every day. Should a storm develop Wednesday through the weekend, severe weather can’t be ruled out.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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