Fiesta events for April 25: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Flambeau Parade, Fiesta De Animales

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is nearing its final day, but the celebration is far from over. A full slate of events is scheduled for April 25.
KSAT will livestream the following anticipated Fiesta events on Saturday:
Recommended Videos
- Fiesta Pooch Parade at 7:30 a.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- King William Parade at 9 a.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party at 7:30 p.m. on all KSAT platforms
- Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español at 8:30 p.m. on all KSAT platforms
Have you attended any Fiesta festivities? Share your adventures on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online!
Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Wondering what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the 10th day of Fiesta 2026 on April 25:
- 10th Street River Festival: VFW Post 76 will host the third and final day of 10th Street River Festival on April 25. Saturday’s event will run from noon to midnight at 10 10th St. The free, family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, dancing and food beverages. Proceeds from the event will support veteran programs, youth scholarships, recognition awards for local law enforcement, first responders and community events.
- 14th Annual Run to Remember: Multiple runs, including a 5K/10K, kids .5K run, and a .5K beer run will take place from 7 a.m. to noon at Mission County Park, 6030 Padre Drive. Tickets vary for each race. Proceeds raised through this Fiesta event supports the Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas.
- Annual Fiesta Healthy Choice Conference: The free conference will promote health, education and community service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church at 3310 E. Commerce St. The healthy choice conference will also feature teen mentorship and the ExCel program. Fiesta royalty will make a special appearance.
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta-goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Fiesta Artisan Show: Get ready to stroll and shop during the Fiesta Artisan Show from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 602 E. Commerce St. The show features more than 30 artisan vendors showcasing pottery, textiles, jewelry and more. Admission is free.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for noon to midnight at the Alamodome Parking Lot C at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight at the Historic Market Square at 514 W. Commerce St. Click here to learn more about the new gate fee. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 25 includes Ruben Ramos and Monica Saldivar.
- Festival De Animales: The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St. The festival, which celebrates animals, culture and conservation, is the San Antonio Zoo’s official Fiesta event. There will be live music, dance performances, cultural displays. Festival De Animales is included with standard zoo admission.
- Fiesta De Los Spurs Run: The Spurs run will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown San Antonio. The run, which is approximately 2.8 to 3.1 miles, is scheduled before the Fiesta Flambeau Parade and gives participants the chance to run or walk the parade route in front of a cheering crowd. Registration is limited to 1,500 participants. Tickets for the Fiesta De Los Spurs Run are $50 through April 24 and on race day registration costs $55. All proceeds benefit Spurs Give, the official nonprofit organization for the San Antonio Spurs.
- Fiesta East: The Fiesta event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Comanche Park, Pavilion 2 W/Aztec-Tejas at 2600 Rigsby Ave. The free event will feature park rides and amenities, food and drinks and live entertainment. Fiesta East is hosted by the Historic Neighborhoods Development Corporation.
- Fiesta Flambeau Parade: The Fiesta event, known as “America’s largest illuminated night parade,” will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown San Antonio. The 3.1-mile route expects to draw nearly 800,000 spectators for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade. This year’s theme is “Adventures in Toyland.” Tickets can be purchased here.
- Fiesta Jazz Festival: The festival will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s University Alumni Athletic & Convocation Center at 1 Camino Santa Maria. High school jazz bands will perform on April 25. The festival offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for more than 500 middle school, high school and college jazz student performers from across Texas. Admission is free. The Fiesta Jazz Festival is one of Texas’ oldest events presenting jazz music.
- Fiesta Pooch Parade: The pooch parade will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 250 Viesca St. King Anbarkio will lead the the parade as it marches through Alamo Heights. The Fiesta Pooch Parade will also feature a costume contest with different categories such as “Best in Show” and “Best Matched Human and Animal.” Admission is free for the family-friendly event.
- Fiesta San Fernando: The free, family-friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight at 115 Main Plaza. Fiesta San Fernando supports small businesses that showcase their home-cooked style food and handmade crafts. All proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of San Fernando Cathedral.
- Growing Up Female: The free Fiesta event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity University at 1 Trinity Place. Growing Up Female will allow young women explore STEM, practice speaking up and advocating for themselves.
- King William Fair: Fiesta’s largest residential party will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 122 Madison. The fair kicks off with a 1.5-mile parade and features more than 200 art and craft vendors, live entertainment and more. This year, the event will feature a Texas Wine Garden, VIP “Secret Garden” and exclusive parade seating. General tickets are $20. Children 11 and under get in for free.
- SACXS Show and Sale: Fiesta-goers will have the chance to view, learn and purchase rarer and unusual plants from all over the world from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center at 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave. The free event will feature plants such as cactus, succulents and xerophytes.
- Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk & Health Fair: Get your team together, wear costumes and pick a theme for the Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair. The free official Fiesta event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 7431 Merton Minter. The top three men, women and youth participants will be awarded medals. There will be free parking, coffee, water and snacks available for attendees. To pre-register for the event, click here.
- United Way Kids Festival: The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 303 Dartmouth St. United Way Kids Festival is the only 100% free, family-friendly event with no cost for food, activities or experiences. Families can receive free books and enjoy entertainment, a hat-making competition and more.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned, and Viva Fiesta!