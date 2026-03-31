Fiesta de los Spurs Run returns to Alamo City for fifth time

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give is partnering with Fiesta San Antonio to host the fifth annual Fiesta de los Spurs Run, according to a news release.

The run takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, the release states.

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The 2.6-mile run is scheduled before the Fiesta Flambeau Parade and gives participants the chance to run or walk the parade route in front of a cheering crowd.

Registration for the run is now open and is limited to 1,500 participants.

Runners are encouraged to wear costumes, Fiesta attire or their favorite Spurs gear for a chance to win a prize during a pre-race costume contest.

All finishers will receive a medal. A post-race celebration will follow at Legacy Park, featuring food and drink specials, live music, special guest appearances, photo opportunities and chances to win exclusive memorabilia.

Registration is available online through race day. Online registration includes a race shirt and bib. Pricing is as follows:

March 31 – April 24: $50 per runner

Race day (April 25): $55 per runner

Kids 11 and under: $15 (shirt not included)

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Play SA program through Spurs Give, a multi-year initiative dedicated to renovating parks and basketball courts across San Antonio.

More Fiesta 2026 coverage on KSAT: