Local News

Battle of Flowers Parade to announce 2026 grand marshal

Watch the announcement live at 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Thousands came to downtown San Antonio for the 134th Battle of Flowers Parade during Fiesta 2025. (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 Battle of Flowers Parade grand marshal is expected to be announced Thursday morning.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the San Antonio Zoo.

The event will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The grand marshal will lead the Battle of Flowers Parade on Friday, April 24. Step-off time is at 9:55 a.m.

This year’s theme is “From Pages to Possibilities,” celebrating storytelling, imagination and the magic of books.

KSAT, the official Fiesta broadcast partner, will air the parade in English and Spanish live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and stream for free on KSAT Plus.

