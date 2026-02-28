College students compete in 101st Battle of Flowers Oratorical Contest

SAN ANTONIO – College students competed in the 2026 Battle of Flowers oratorical contest Friday, delivering 12-minute memorized speeches without notes, teleprompters or other visual aids.

This year’s theme was “Lawmakers and Lawbreakers: Architects of Justice and Agents of Chaos.” Contestants used historical and cultural figures to explore the theme.

Speeches referenced a wide range of subjects, from former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson to Texas folk figure James “Bigfoot” Wallace and outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. Presentations blended history, analysis and storytelling.

The contest has been held since 1926 and is held by the Battle of Flowers Association.

Judges evaluated contestants on content, delivery and memorization.

The Battle of Flowers Parade will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 24. We will broadcast the parade live, in English and Spanish, on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and streaming free on KSAT Plus.

Read also: