Fiesta book drive to fill buses with thousands of books for SAISD students

SAN ANTONIO – A school bus filled with books rolled up to Mark Twain Dual Language Academy this week, giving students the chance to pick out stories they can take home and keep.

The visit is part of the Book Buddies program, run by the SAISD Foundation, which distributes thousands of books each year to students across the district.

“We give out four to six books to every student in SAISD that we come and visit with our Book Buddies bus,” said Carrie Smith with the SAISD Foundation.

Students said the program makes reading more accessible — especially for families who may not always be able to purchase books.

“There’s some families that don’t have enough money to get books,” said sixth grader Diego Fernandez.

Second grader Noah Martinez said the best part is the books are theirs to keep.

“You don’t need to return them,” Martinez said. “You can keep them and finish the book and read it again and again and again.”

Students also had plenty of opinions about their favorite kinds of books.

“I like to read ‘Dog Man’, ‘Captain Underpants’, maybe ‘National Geographic,’ and some books about history,” Martinez said.

First grader Cameron Miller said he enjoys reading books in Spanish.

“The first two books, it’s like Spanish — it is Pica Pica Varicela and La Mecha Sorpresa,” Miller said.

The SAISD Foundation said programs like Book Buddies help build home libraries for students throughout their school years.

“Throughout their time in SAISD, they will have built up a pretty big home library that they will have access to anytime they want to read a book,” Smith said.

To help support the program, the Battle of Flowers Association is hosting a book drive ahead of Fiesta.

Organizers said it aligns with this year’s parade theme: “Pages to Possibilities.”

“One of our mission statements is education, and we just feel strongly that we want to help our community,” said Melinda Biggs with the Battle of Flowers Association. “It’s a great way to help kids learn to read.”

The book drive will take place at 10 a.m. March 21 at Amols’ Party and Fiesta Store.

Organizers hope to collect 1,000 books to help fill Book Buddies buses. The first 100 people who donate will receive a free Fiesta medal and a gift card to Amols’.

Students said even a small donation can make a big difference.

“It’s very kind for people to donate books,” Fernandez said. “If you read, it brings the level of people’s knowledge up, so it’s important for people to bring more books.”

