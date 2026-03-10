Alamo Heights Night, an official Fiesta event, canceled for 2026

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – The 2026 edition of Alamo Heights Night, an outdoor block party and an official Fiesta event, has been canceled.

In a Tuesday morning statement to KSAT, Fiesta Executive Director Steve Rosenauer confirmed the cancelation. It is unclear why the event has been canceled.

KSAT has also reached out to the Alamo Heights Rotary Club, the event’s organizer, for more clarification.

Alamo Heights Night, which was originally scheduled for April 17, 2026, has experienced previous cancelations before. The COVID-19 pandemic shelved the event in 2020 and 2021.

Alamo Heights Night, which has been an official Fiesta event since 2014, is a family-friendly block party with food, drinks and entertainment.

