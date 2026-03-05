St. Mary’s University to mark 110th year of Fiesta Oyster Bake with poster unveiling, coronation

SAN ANTONIO – St. Mary’s University will mark the 110th year of the Fiesta Oyster Bake with a poster unveiling and a coronation Thursday on campus.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with the reception. The poster unveiling and coronation are set for 6:30 p.m. at the Alumni Pavilion in Pecan Grove.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Fiesta Oyster Bake is an official Fiesta event sponsored by St. Mary’s University.

Organizers typically use the poster unveiling and coronation to kick off the festival season.

The event brings around 7,000 volunteers and attracts thousands of people to raise donations for student scholarships, the university’s website says.

