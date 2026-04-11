Fiesta events for April 17: Oyster Bake, Fiesta De Los Reyes, A Taste of New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday, April 17, three signature Fiesta events return to the Alamo City.
The Oyster Bake, Fiesta De Los Reyes and Taste Of New Orleans officially kick off for all of San Antonio to enjoy. Click here to learn more about the new gate fee for Fiesta De Los Reyes.
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Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Want to know what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the second day of Fiesta 2026 on April 17:
- A Taste of New Orleans: Savor New Orleans-style cuisine while enjoying a variety of jazz and blues music from 5:30-11 p.m. at the Sunken Garden Theatre, 3875 N. St. Mary’s St. Admission costs $22 per person, while children 12 and younger get in for free. A two-day pass costs $40 per person.
- Children’s History Forum at Casa Navarro: The free Fiesta event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa Navarro, 228 S. Laredo St. Guests will have a chance to participate in a hands-on experience and learn how rangers lived during the 1800s at the historic site.
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta-goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway St. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from 5-11:30 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St. Click here to learn more about the new gate fee. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 17 includes Jay Perez and Jase Martin Band.
- Fiesta Oyster Bake: April 17 marks the first day of Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University. The festival attracts more than 70,000 patrons to help raise money for St. Mary’s students. The music lineup for April 17 includes Switchfoot and Drake Milligan. The event will be from 5-11 p.m. at 1 Camino Santa Maria. Click here to purchase tickets.
- Fiesta Show & Shine Dinner & Dance: The annual event will take place from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at the Westin San Antonio North, 9821 Colonnade Blvd. The dinner and dance, which takes place on April 17, costs $95 per person. The event will also feature the 2026 Show & Shine sound competition, which will display bikes of all brands and highlight custom modifications. This Fiesta event helps fund and sustain the scholarship program, which supports dozens of college-bound high school students.
- King’s Crowning Celebration: The celebration will be the crowning of Rey Feo 77, Damaso Andres Oliva Jr. The King’s Crowning Celebration will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight at the San Antonio Convention Center Grotto, Convention Way. Tickets for the celebration can be found here.
- Rey Feo Public Crowning: Enjoy the sounds of mariachis while learning the history of the Rey Feo tradition during the public crowning from 5:30-7 p.m. at Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave. The free, family-friendly event is a tradition that supports fundraising efforts to further the educational mission of the Rey Feo Scholarship Program.
- The Fiesta Flower Show: The Woman’s Club of San Antonio has hosted the annual show since 1913. Floral arrangements based on the year’s theme and horticultural displays will be featured at the Fiesta event. The free show will take place from 2-5 p.m. at 1717 San Pedro Ave.
- UTSA Dia En La Sombrilla: The 48th annual event, formerly Fiesta UTSA, began in 1978. Dia En La Sombrilla allows student organizations to raise funds by selling food and drinks, hosting games and providing services. Funds raised are used for tournaments, conferences, events and more. The free fiesta event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sombrilla Plaza and Central Plaza at UTSA’s Main Campus.
- WEBB Party: Step into the Sunset Strip’s golden era during the WEBB Party from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at 110 Broadway. The party “honors the places that gave the LGBTQ+ community joy, safety, and celebration,” according to the San Antonio AIDS Foundation. Admission to the party costs between $175 to $250.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned and viva Fiesta!