Kirby councilmember removed from meeting by police after questioning city officials

Circled: A Kirby police officer waits to escort Kirby city councilmember Susan Short after councilmembers voted to expel her from July 9 meeting. Kirby City Manager Brian Rowland is seen trying to turn off the camera before a recess.

KIRBY, Texas – A Kirby city councilmember was escorted out of city hall by police after her fellow councilmembers voted to expel her without publicly explaining why, according to footage of the meeting posted by the city.

Councilmember Susan Street was elected last year. The councilmembers represent about 8,000 residents.

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During the July 9 meeting, council discussed an agenda item about the Texas Water Development Board.

Street asked City Manager Brian Rowland why an application did not have an amount listed for how much financial assistance the city was requesting to extend water lines.

“Resolutions come through all the time with empty spaces on them,” Street said. “I’ve just never called it out before. I’m doing it now.”

Rowland explained if the resolution did not pass, the city would not be able to apply for the grant.

“I’m just asking if you can fill these in next time; would that be possible?” Street responded. “Would it be possible to give us the appropriate information prior to the meeting?”

Mayor Janeshia Grider asked Street if she was finished.

“Not if you’re about to come after me, no,” Street said.

Grider told Street that she was on her second warning.

“You just seem to be rushing me because you sounded like you were about to tell me I was being inappropriate or something,” Street replied. “I’m pointing out the actions that are not getting taken to fill in the information for councilmembers who do not have access to [Rowland’s] office on a daily basis.”

Street said her questions to Rowland often go unanswered.

Off camera, a man suggested council could bring forward a motion to expel Street from the meeting.

Grider gave Street a third warning, but did not make it clear what the warning was for.

In a 3-4 vote, council voted to expel Street from the meeting, but did not give a reason why.

According to footage from the meeting, Grider asks a Kirby police officer to escort Street out of the meeting. Video posted by the city shows a Kirby police officer walking up to the platform next to Street, but the footage stops before she leaves.

KSAT Investigates emailed Grider and councilmembers Sylvia Apodaca, Joe Molina, and Dawn McCormick on Friday to ask why they voted to expel Street, and we reached out to Street for comment. This story will be updated once a response has been received.

This is not the first time Street has been targeted by her fellow councilmembers.

In March, city council was set to talk about and possibly take action on removing Street from Kirby’s city council.

Records obtained by KSAT Investigates show Rowland made a formal complaint against Street, accusing her of creating a hostile work environment, which she denies.

“They’re coming after me because I ask a lot of questions that they don’t want to answer,” Street said at the time. “I ask them in council, I email the city manager and ask questions, and I don’t get the answers.”

However, questions remain about whether the council has the authority to remove an elected official.

While the city manager declined to comment, UTSA political science professor Jon Taylor told KSAT Investigates that removing a councilmember in a city with Kirby’s form of government is not a simple process.

Under the Kirby City Charter, a removal would require a recall election — triggered by a petition signed by registered voters. If enough valid signatures are collected, the issue would then go before voters for a final decision.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.