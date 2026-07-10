Free summer enrichment program in New Braunfels for kids helps single moms stay employed

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Childcare has always been a major expense for families, but finding any during the summer months can be a challenge.

Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels found that to be the case for single mothers living in their shelter who are both escaping a crisis and trying to get back on their feet.

“One of our shelter moms is currently escaping a toxic relationship and has two young children,” Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels executive director Rachelle Garza-Cadena. “She has been great working through our program and working full-time and she is well on her way to signing her lease for permanent housing. But she came to us as it was getting closer to the end of the school year and said she was having a difficult time finding affordable childcare.”

Garza-Cadena said the mom had limited options. The mother’s worst-case scenario was to leave both of her children at home by themselves in order to continue making the needed hourly wages for a home.

“We never want our shelter moms to be in that situation,” Garza-Cadena said. “This is not just a problem in our shelter but also in our community. We knew we had to do something about it and had to find a solution.”

The organization contracted a camp aide caregiver to provide summer fun activities for the shelter children while the mothers worked.

They named the program the Superhope Summer Enrichment Program, inspired by their new mascot: Superhope.

“The children can participate in art classes, library activities, movies, swimming and fun physical activity at the Westside Community Center,” Garza-Cadena said. “We also work with partners and churches to try to get scholarships to provide these children a chance to go to Vacation Bible Schools or things like that.”

They also partner with the local food bank and school districts to offer free lunches throughout the day.

The program is projected to cost approximately $30,000 for this summer to provide the service to their shelter kids.

Garza-Cadena said the goal is to eventually open the program to the entire community across Comal County and Guadalupe County for families struggling to balance work and affordable childcare.

With the help of community partners and donors, Garza-Cadena hopes that the organization will be able to make the goal a reality by summer 2027.

“This is near and dear to my heart because I had hardworking parents, and I was at home in books or playing with my siblings,” said Mia Ramirez, the community impact intern for Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels. “This helps with the children’s development and ensures they are being active and not getting addicted to technology. It allows them to just enjoy being kids. Yes, I know they are currently in a traumatic situation, but that is why we are here to provide hope and light to their lives.”

Garza-Cadena said the organization is still working on the criteria to determine who will qualify for their program before expansion to the entire county.

Anyone who would like to donate directly to their Superhope Summer Enrichment program can click here.