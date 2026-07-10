2 drivers suffer potentially life-threatening injuries in Southwest Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two adults were seriously injured Friday morning after a crash on the Southwest Side, the San Antonio Police Department said.
A man driving a Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a woman driving a Chevrolet Cruze just before 11 a.m. as she turned onto Zarzamora Street from Elmo Avenue, according to police who cited surveillance video from a nearby business.
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The driver of each vehicle was transported to local hospitals for further treatment. Each of them described experiencing abdominal pain, police said.
A 2-year-old boy was in a car seat in the woman’s vehicle. Police said the child was not visibly injured, but he was taken to a hospital with his mother as a precaution.
An SAPD sergeant on scene said speed was likely a contributing factor to the crash.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.