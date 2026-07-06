Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
84º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Thousands attend Ye concert at Alamodome after community leaders called for cancellation
BCSO identifies couple killed in suspected murder-suicide in southwest Bexar County
‘It doesn’t go away’: BCSO begins investigation into 5th domestic violence-related homicide of year
East Side neighbors fear for safety after teen killed, 5 injured in Fourth of July shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on US Highway 90 in Castroville, police say
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with Southeast Side crash, SAPD says
Second man arrested in connection with South Side murder, affidavit says

Sponsored

2026 SA Picks nominees: Vote now for your favorite San Antonio Businesses

Vote for your favorite finalists from July 6 through July 22

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

2026 SA Picks Voting opensJuly 6th

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is excited to announce the finalists for the 2026 SA Picks campaign!

In the nomination period, we asked you to choose San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, and everything in between.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 80 categories. Each category was then narrowed down to three to five finalists, based on the number of nominations.

Voting remains open from July 6 until July 22, and remember, you are able to vote for each category DAILY! Let your voice be heard, San Antonio!

>> CLICK HERE TO VIEW AND VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FINALIST <<

Click here for the official 2026 SA Picks rules.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.