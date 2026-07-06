2026 SA Picks nominees: Vote now for your favorite San Antonio Businesses

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SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is excited to announce the finalists for the 2026 SA Picks campaign!

In the nomination period, we asked you to choose San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, and everything in between.

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 80 categories. Each category was then narrowed down to three to five finalists, based on the number of nominations.

Voting remains open from July 6 until July 22, and remember, you are able to vote for each category DAILY! Let your voice be heard, San Antonio!

>> CLICK HERE TO VIEW AND VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FINALIST <<

Click here for the official 2026 SA Picks rules.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!