Spurs seeking permission to host another home game away from Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are seeking permission to play more games away from the Frost Bank Center, as the team comes off its first NBA Finals appearance since 2014.

Bexar County leaders will discuss and could approve an amendment to a non-relocation agreement with the Spurs on Tuesday, which would allow the team to play up to four regular-season games outside the Frost Bank Center during its next two seasons.

Recommended Videos

The current agreement allows for three games to be played away from the Frost Bank Center: two games within 100 miles of the venue and one game internationally.

San Antonio is scheduled to play two games against the Pelicans in Paris and Manchester next January. Only one is likely to count as a home game for the Spurs.

The Spurs also have yet to announce plans for its 2027 trip to the Moody Center in Austin, where it has annually hosted two games since 2023.

While officials have not provided a date for the opening of a new downtown arena, KSAT previously reported the team will likely remain at the Frost Bank Center for most — if not all — of its current lease, which expires in 2032.

Read also: