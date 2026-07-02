‘It’s f---ing nasty’: Rat feces among 17 violations found at West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Rat poop and 16 other violations were found at a West Side Mexican restaurant last month, according to a report from Metro Health.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of restaurants in and around San Antonio.

Ramona’s Taco

The Mexican restaurant, located in the 600 block of Northwest 24th Street, was given a score of 86 after inspectors visited last month.

During the June 15 inspection, the report lists the 17 demerits issued to Ramona’s Taco for issues like rat feces, cooking equipment encrusted with grease and uncovered food in the freezer. Metro Health ordered the restaurant to get another inspection.

The inspection report surprised a longtime customer.

“Oh, hell no,” the customer said as she read the restaurant’s laundry list of health code violations. “I think it’s f---ing nasty, and I just made an order right now. I’m thinking about when I should go get my money back.”

KSAT visited the restaurant to ask the owner, Doña Ramona, about the violations.

Ramona said fumigators are taking care of the rodents and allowed KSAT’s cameras behind their kitchen door.

The report said inspectors found grease built up throughout the kitchen on the floors, walls and ceiling.

Doña Ramona told KSAT that the score given by Metro Health was not bad or good and said that the restaurant always had scored 90 or above.

KSAT reviewed the restaurant’s past health inspection records, which showed that was not the case. Records show the last time Doña Ramona’s restaurant earned above a 90 was in April 2024.

Doña Ramona told KSAT she plans to close the restaurant for a few weeks later this summer for repairs.

Other scores from the week of June 14 through June 20:

Arby’s #8514 - 100

13601 Nacogdoches Road

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Molina’s - 100

700 North Alamo Street

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Tiff’s Treats - 100

726 NW Loop 410, Suite 106

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Flip Flop Cafe - 100

9310 Timber Path

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Amen Cafe Eritrean & Ethiopian Restaurant- 100

5115 Fredericksburg Road

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Frankie G’s Sports Bar - 100

2437 Frio City Road

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Fuentes - 100

2703 West Southcross Boulevard

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports on Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

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. (KSAT)