Seasonable July weather in South-Central Texas

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Hot and mostly dry with highs around 95–96 degrees.

MONDAY: Slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of San Antonio.

TEMPS: Hotter, drier weather with highs climbing into the upper 90s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Rain and thunderstorm chances return Saturday.

FORECAST

TODAY

Today brings another classic early July day across South-Central Texas, with hot temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and only a slight chance for a few isolated showers.

Sunday will be warm & seasonable (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

The overall weather pattern remains largely unchanged to start the new week. Warm, humid conditions will continue Monday, with another chance for scattered sea breeze showers. The best opportunity for rain and a few thunderstorms will be Monday afternoon and evening, mainly across the Hill Country and along the Interstate 35 corridor. Any storms that develop should remain confined to northern portions of the region.

We're watching a front moving through North Texas that could bring rain to the Hill Country Monday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Looking ahead to next weekend, another upper-level disturbance and approaching cold front may bring the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms to South-Central Texas on Saturday.

REMAINING SEASONABLE

By the middle of the week, high pressure will strengthen over Texas, bringing a stretch of hot and dry weather. Temperatures will gradually edge higher, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 90s by the end of the workweek.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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