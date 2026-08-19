Boerne named finalist in Hallmark Channel Christmas town contest

(Copyright 2026 by City of Boerne - All rights reserved.)

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne received national attention for its holiday spirit after being named one of 25 communities in Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Merriest Christmas Town contest.

The Hill Country city is the only Texas community selected as a finalist.

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City officials said the recognition highlights Boerne’s holiday traditions, locally owned businesses and festive atmosphere along the Hill Country Mile.

Boerne’s Christmas season includes Dickens on Main, the Weihnachts Parade, holiday markets, twinkling lights and shopping at local stores. These events draw visitors to the city each year and showcase the community’s holiday spirit.

Christmas time in Boerne. (Copyright 2026 by City of Boerne - All rights reserved.)

The contest recognizes communities across the country that embrace holiday traditions and community spirit.

Boerne is now asking residents and supporters across Texas to vote and help the city earn the title.

More information about the contest and how to vote is available through the city’s news website, My Boerne News.

Voting is underway, and Boerne residents are hoping the Hill Country city can bring the Hallmark holiday title home to Texas. Click here to vote.

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