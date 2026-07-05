Spurs to host July community meetings to discuss proposed downtown arena district

SAN ANTONIO – Residents are invited to share ideas on the proposed downtown arena district, which will serve as the future home of the San Antonio Spurs, at multiple community meetings scheduled throughout July.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment will host 10 community conversations across San Antonio to gather public input on the proposed Spurs downtown arena. Each meeting is scheduled to begin with an open house at 6:30 p.m.

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The meetings are part of the next phase following the November 2025 election.

SS&E said they want to hear what residents value, what kind of experience they want in a new arena and how the project can represent San Antonio.

Residents also have the opportunity to ask questions about the proposed arena.

Dates and locations are below:

Monday, July 13 – Pope Francis Center located at 263 Felisa

Tuesday, July 14 – Alamo Community College: Dr. Bruce H. Leslie Boardroom located at 2222 N. Alamo St.

Wednesday, July 15 – St. Philip’s College TSC Conference Room 216 located at 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

Thursday, July 16 – St. Vincent de Paul located at 4222 SW Loop 410

Thursday, July 16 – San Antonio Shrine Auditorium located at 901 N. Loop 1604 W.

Monday, July 20 – San Antonio Food Bank located at 5200 Historic Old Highway 90

Monday, July 20 – San Antonio Board of Realtors located at 9110 Interstate 10 W.

Tuesday, July 21 – St. Paul’s Community Center located at 1201 Donaldson Ave.

Wednesday, July 22 – Our Lady of the Lake University Library located at 411 S.W. 24th St.

Thursday, July 23 – Morgan’s Wonderland located at 5223 David Edwards

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