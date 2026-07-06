Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with Southeast Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a passenger in his vehicle died in a Southeast Side crash this past weekend, according to San Antonio Police.

Nicholas Fernandez, 42, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond, records show.

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Officers were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Southeast Loop 410 eastbound access road.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 43-year-old man dead. As of Monday, he has yet to be identified.

SAPD later discovered that the driver, identified as Fernandez, was driving at a high rate of speed before he crashed.

The collision caused the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. Authorities said Fernandez showed signs of being intoxicated afterward.

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