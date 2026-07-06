San Antonio city officials seek public input on neighborhood hazards, disaster preparedness

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is seeking input from residents about how natural and man-made hazards have affected their neighborhoods — and how the city can better prepare for future disasters.

The City of San Antonio Office of Emergency Management opened a public survey asking residents to share their experiences and thoughts on how to improve the city’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plan outlines protocols for what happens before, during and after a disaster.

The survey is available at SA Speak Up and is open through July 31.

Deadly Perrin Beitel flooding highlights need for plan

One of the first questions in the survey asks residents which hazard poses the greatest threat to their neighborhood — a question that may hit close to home for many San Antonians.

Flash flooding near Perrin Beitel killed 13 people and swept away more than a dozen vehicles on June 12, 2025.

About five days after the flood, city and Bexar County officials issued a joint disaster declaration — a formal request to the state for assistance with cleanup, infrastructure and recovery operations.

An investigation into the disaster found the flood was consistent with a 25-year rainfall event. Investigators also found that design plans for the Loop 410 westbound access road placed it at an elevation vulnerable to overtopping during a quarter-century flood event.

Virtual public meetings

In addition to the survey, the city’s Office of Emergency Management will host virtual public meetings this week on Zoom for residents who want to learn more about the planning process.

The first meeting will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Additional virtual meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Zoom details can be found here.

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