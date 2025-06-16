What we know about the devastating San Antonio floods that killed 13 people

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio experienced severe storms and flooding that led to the loss of 13 lives last Thursday, June 12.

Here is everything we know about the deadly flooding and all the developments that have happened since that night.

Historic storms

The city measured 6.37 inches of rain, the highest daily rainfall since May 25, 2013, and the 10th rainiest day of all time.

High water flooding occurred on the lower level of I-35, near Austin Highway and many other roadways throughout the city.

San Antonio police and firefighters began receiving calls around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday for people stranded on the frontage road of Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road.

High waters caused 15 vehicles to be swept away from the access road into a nearby creek, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Ten people were rescued from trees and bushes as far as one mile from where they entered the water, according to SAFD.

San Antonio fire crews responded to more than 200 weather-related calls, 70 water rescues and 24 major crashes overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

According to CPS Energy, around 30,000 people were affected by power outages during the peak of the storms.

13 people confirmed dead

As of Monday, 13 people have been confirmed dead from the flooding, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Eleven bodies were found in the Perrin Beitel search area, one body was found several miles upstream from the search area and one was found in the Highway 90 Leon Creek area, SAFD said.

On Friday, the ME’s office identified the following people killed in the floods:

Martha De La Torre Rangel, 55

Victor Manuel Macias Castro, 28

Matthew Angel Tufono, 51

On Saturday, the ME’s office identified seven more people who died at Perrin Beitel Road and Northeast Loop 410:

Carlos Valdez III, 67

Brett Riley, 63

Stevie Richards, 42

Christine Gonzales, 29

Rudy Garza, 61

Josue Pinadelatorre, 28

Andrew Sanchez, 60

On Sunday, the ME’s office confirmed the following people were also killed in the floods:

Derwin Anderson, 43

Roseann Cobb, 41

According to the ME’s office, Anderson was found near Callaghan Road and Highway 90, while Cobb was found in the Wurzbach Parkway area.

SAFD said that the bodies of all the missing people have been recovered, but one remains unidentified.

The Salado Creek area is the same location where many lost their homes and businesses due to similar flooding in 1998.

City, county leaders’ responses

On Friday, KSAT reached out to city council members in the most affected districts over increased concerns on infrastructure investment and city priorities.

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez released the following statement in response to the flooding:

“This profound tragedy is a demonstration of why a commitment to equitable investment in our community matters. San Antonio continues to have great infrastructure need, but it’s clear the city cannot do it on our own and we’re going to need greater investment from the county, state and federal government if we’re ever going to meet that need. We are a community at great risk of natural disasters, and it’s unclear how this could have been prevented. What matters most is that lives have been lost and as a community we need to evaluate our priorities. Climate crisis disasters will continue to impact us all, and I call all of us as a community to consider our collective future and what sustainable investments need to be made. As I’ve stated many, many times: our priority focus must be on the needs of our most vulnerable residents and communities." Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, D2

District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte told KSAT, “We must continue to invest in our city’s infrastructure rather than spending money on various ‘feel good’ programs and projects.”

Concerns over the city’s budget priorities come as the city considers a $220 million to $250 million bond to help fund Project Marvel, a multi-billion-dollar plan for a new downtown sports and entertainment district.

“While Project Marvel could be great for our city if done properly and in a fiscally responsible manner, in no event should the project move forward at the expense of the day to day infrastructure needs in the rest of the city,” Whyte said.

“Our citizens’ daily quality of life should always come first, and our people expect and should be able to rely upon a fully functional and up-to-date city infrastructure,” he said.

Precinct 4 Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert also released a statement:

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of life that occurred this morning near Perrin-Beitel and Loop 410. My thoughts and prayers are with the families grieving their loved ones, and my deepest sympathies go out to the entire community shaken by this devastating event. No one in Bexar County should lose their life simply trying to get to work or home. As our climate changes and storms become more severe and unpredictable, this tragedy is a stark reminder that we must act with urgency and common sense to improve the safety of our roads and waterways. Since taking office, I’ve fought for stronger investments in flood control infrastructure—including drainage improvements and HALT (High Water Alert Lifesaving Technology) arms—to prevent exactly this kind of loss. We must expand these protections countywide, particularly in known flood-prone corridors like the one where today’s disaster unfolded. Now is the time for bold and practical action. I am renewing my call for comprehensive, forward-looking infrastructure investments across Bexar County. We must prioritize modernizing our drainage systems, expanding HALT technology, and ensuring that flood mitigation is not an afterthought, but a cornerstone of public safety. Let this moment strengthen our resolve to build a safer future—one where tragedies like this are not repeated." Tommy Calvert, Precinct 4

“We need to determine in an investigation, was it a combination of things ... that caused some of the waters to move the way they did,” Calvert told KSAT. “There’s a lot to investigate, and we’re still in the early stages as the waters recede."

