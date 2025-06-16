City of San Antonio to launch investigation into flooding that killed 13 people

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio plans to investigate what contributed to the deadly flooding that killed 13 people last week, according to a news release.

San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said in an email sent to the mayor and council members that the city will review and analyze the June 12 flooding at Beitel Creek and Leon Creek.

What started as a report of a high-water rescue at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road around 4:15 a.m. last Thursday turned out to be more than a dozen vehicles swept away by water.

In the Perrin Beitel search area, 11 people were found dead, 10 were rescued from trees and bushes and two escaped on their own.

“As we grieve this loss, we are also moving forward with a careful review of the flooding events at Loop 410/Beitel Creek and Leon Creek,“ said Walsh in a statement to KSAT. ”This will include an independent engineering analysis to understand the contributing factors and ensure we are guided by facts as we assess what occurred.”

The City Attorney’s Office, Public Works, San Antonio police and the San Antonio Fire Department are among the departments involved in the review.

In a statement, Walsh said the city will share findings from the report.

Walsh also said key infrastructure will be surveyed for damage, adding that the cost estimate will be shared with the council.

