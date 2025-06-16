Remembering the victims of the June 12 floods in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Devastating flooding caused by record-breaking rain in San Antonio killed 13 people on Thursday, June 12.

What started as a report of a high-water rescue at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road around 4:15 a.m. ended up being more than a dozen vehicles swept away by flash flooding. In the Perrin Beitel search area, 11 people were found dead, 10 were rescued from trees and bushes, and two escaped on their own.

A woman was also found dead several miles north of the Perrin Beitel search area, and a man was found dead near Leon Creek and Highway 90 on the West Side, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

On Saturday, the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed 13 people died from the floods, and said all missing people had been recovered.

One person has not been identified as of Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what we know about them:

Derwin Anderson, 43

Anderson was identified on Sunday, June 15, by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was found near Callaghan Road and Highway 90, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Victor Manuel Macias Castro, 28

Victor Manuel Macias Castro, 28, was among the 13 people killed during the catastrophic floods on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Courtesy of Shannell Gloria)

Castro was identified as one of the 13 people killed by the catastrophic floods by the medical examiner’s office on Saturday, June 14. He was found at the Perrin Beitel and Loop 410 search area.

Castro’s significant other told KSAT he left a “huge hole” in his family. He was the father of three children.

“He was such an amazing father and friend,” she told KSAT. “He would go out of his way driving across the city for anything I and the kids needed. He was our biggest support beam and emergency contact. ”

She said Castro was a “loving” and “gentle soul.”

“We’re deeply saddened and hurt and angry by the situation and will miss his face, his smile, his laugh, his voice, his smell, his hugs and kisses, and presence,” she told KSAT. “It’s never goodbye; it’s see you later.”

Roseann Cobb, 41

The medical examiner’s office said that Roseann Cobb was found in the Wurzbach Parkway area, several miles upstream from the Perrin Beitel search area. She was identified on Sunday, June 15.

Rudy Garza, 61

Rudy Garza was among the people who died from the flooding at Perrin Beitel and Loop 410, the medical examiner’s office said.

Brittany Guerrero told KSAT her father, Garza, called her mother right before his red sedan was swept away on the access road of Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel.

“He said, ‘Oh my God, Sylvia. Water’s coming into my car,’” Guerrero remembered.

“She said, ‘Baby, can you reverse?’ And he goes, ‘You don’t understand. It’s like an ocean’s coming at me.’ She said, ‘Baby.’ And he said, ‘I love you.’ She said she loved him, and she said the call faded. And that was it.”

Garza’s red sedan was found in the creek on the afternoon of Thursday, June 12. Following that phone call, she felt in her heart that her father was no longer with them.

Guerrero said she remembers the last thing her father told her.

“The night before, he said, ‘Good night. I love you,’” Guerrero said.

Christine Gonzales, 29

Gonzales was identified on Saturday, June 14. She was among the people killed by flooding at Perrin Beitel and Loop 410, the medical examiner’s office said.

Josue Pinadelatorre, 28

On Saturday, June 14, the medical examiner’s office identified Pinadelatorre. His body was recovered at Perrin Beitel and Loop 410.

Martha De La Torre Rangel, 55

Rangel was identified by the medical examiner’s office on Friday, June 13. She was among the people recovered at Perrin Beitel and Loop 410.

Matthew Angel Tufono, 51

On Friday, June 13, Tufono was identified. The medical examiner’s office said his body was found at Perrin Beitel and Loop 410.

Andrew Sanchez, 60

Sanchez was found at Perrin Beitel and Loop 410, according to the medical examiner’s office. He was identified on Saturday, June 14.

Brett Riley, 63

Riley was killed as a result of the floods at Perrin Beitel and Loop 410, the medical examiner’s office said on Saturday, June 14.

On Facebook, The Texas Academy of Karate in New Braunfels said Riley was a person “larger than life and full of love for his family, friends, students and Martial Arts.”

Stevie Richards, 42

Angel Richards told KSAT she was on the phone with her husband, Stevie, early Thursday, June 12, when their conversation was suddenly cut short.

“The call I got, he was going into some water, and that was it,” Angel Richards said, describing the abrupt ending. “I just don’t want to believe it. This is not something that happens.”

The medical examiner’s office said Richards died as a result of the floods at Perrin Beitel and Loop 410.

During her brief phone call, Richards said her husband was having second thoughts about going to work in the rain.

Suddenly, Richards said she heard the sound of rushing water coming from the other end of the phone.

Carlos Valdez III, 67

On Saturday, June 14, the ME’s office said Valdez III was found at Perrin Beitel and Loop 410.

KSAT will continue to share their stories when their families release the information.

