‘Esther, I love you’: Friends of woman killed in June 12 floods remember her unwavering faith

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the last victim of the June 12 floods as 77-year-old Esther Chung on Monday.

Chung, who was originally from South Korea, leaned on friends and faith throughout her life.

Ha Sangkil and Tae Hartmann, Chung’s close friends, shared with KSAT what they loved most about her.

Sangkil and Hartmann said Chung had been in the United States for decades and lived in San Antonio for a considerable time.

“I just got to know her about a year ago at (the) Korean Presbyterian church,” Hartmann said.

Tragically, during the June 12 flooding, Chung and 12 other people died after floodwaters swept through San Antonio.

Hartmann translated for Sangkil, who doesn’t speak English.

“He says he feels very sorry for her and also sad because she lost her life,” Hartmann said.

Sangkil was the first person to hear Chung’s plea for help during the flooding.

“She tried driving to Onnuri Church, but she didn’t know there was flooding that day,” Hartmann said. “So she called Sangkil. He called his younger brother, and they called 911.”

However, by the time help arrived, it was too late. All Sangkil could see was his car, which he had let Chung drive to church, almost fully submerged in the floodwaters.

Now, Sangkil and Hartmann are left to keep Chung’s memory alive.

“When she needed to go to the hospital or shopping, he was driving for her,” Hartmann said about Sangkil. “But church is very close to here — five or seven minutes — so she can drive. She loves Jesus, and she believes in God.”

Hartmann also said Chung worked at an alteration shop and loved beautiful clothes.

Both Hartmann and Sangkil shared the same message with Chung.

“Esther, I love you,” they said together.

