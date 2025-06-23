‘She was very much loved’: Family of Roseann Cobb seeks peace after deadly June 12 floods

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Roseann Cobb, a 41-year-old victim among the 13 people killed in the major flooding on June 12, seeks peace after their tragic loss.

Cobb was found in the Wurzbach Parkway area, several miles upstream from the Perrin Beitel search area, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT.

Melissa Morman, Cobb’s stepmother, describes her “Ros” as a wonderful little girl and a wonderful adult.

“It was just disbelief,” Morman said, remembering the day she found out Cobb died.

Roseann Cobb, 41, was among the 13 people killed during the catastrophic floods on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (KSAT)

Cars were being pulled from the flood water for days, alongside rescue missions for the 13 people who didn’t make it.

“Her roommate had to come up to us at the candlelight vigil,” Morman said. “Rose went for a walk that morning, and when she didn’t return home, and they had seen all the flooding in that same general area, they reported her missing.”

Morman said Cobb was a sibling, a mom of four children and a friend.

One of Cobb’s children lives with Morman, while Cobb lived with a roommate in San Antonio; however, Morman prefers that her stepdaughter’s living situation not be the most highlighted part of her life.

Morman said Cobb was not homeless, that she did live with a roommate, and that she was always welcome to stay with family.

“[People] don’t need to be focusing on her living situation,” Morman said. “They need to focus on the fact that she is a victim. She was a mother. She was a daughter. She was a sister, and she was very much loved.”

Morman added she just wants peace for their family.

“We’re all gonna miss her,” she said.

