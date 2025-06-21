‘We’re going to miss him’: Family of flood victim holds fundraiser to cover funeral expenses

SAN ANTONIO – One week after the June 12 floods devastated San Antonio’s Northeast Side and killed 13 people, the community is stepping up to help the affected families.

Victor Manuel Macias Castro, 28, was one of the 13 people who died in the flooding after leaving work around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 12.

>> What we know about the devastating San Antonio floods that killed 13 people on June 12

His family and community held a plate sale on Friday, June 20, in his honor. The goal of the plate sale was to raise money for his funeral expenses.

His sister, Sylvia Macias, said Castro was her younger brother.

Castro’s father, Eduardo Macias, told KSAT in Spanish that Castro had three children that he cared for. The last time Eduardo Macias spoke with his son was the day he went to work his overnight shift.

Castro’s boss, Julio Martinez, remembered the last time he saw Victor alive was just before the flooding.

“He had just left work about four o’clock in the morning, [it] just started pouring,” Martinez said.

Eduardo Macias said he saw his son’s blue Ford Focus in a video online and knew it was his son’s.

Castro’s father told KSAT that he is profoundly grateful for the community’s help.

“We’re only thinking and focusing and focusing on him, giving him the proper funeral,” Sylvia Macias said. “We just want to do what’s right for him and get the benefits because we don’t have anything.”

“We’re going to miss him, and we love him so much,” Sylvia Macias said.

Read also: