Perrin Beitel Road area struggles with aftermath of June 12 deadly floods

SAN ANTONIO – A week after the deadly flooding that killed 13 people in San Antonio, the hardest hit area is still a mess.

Roughly 15 vehicles were washed from the Loop 410 access road near Perrin Beitel and carried down the concrete-lined Beitel Creek. Most of the recorded deaths were from that area.

The aftermath of the Thursday, June 12, 2025, flood in the area of Perrin Beitel Road on the Northeast Side of San Antonio is seen on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (KSAT)

Numerous concrete panels along the drainage channel were damaged, and their twisted wreckage was still piled up against a low-water crossing on Vicar Drive when KSAT visited the site Thursday.

Close to four miles upstream, the intersection of Old O’Connor Road and Weidner Road had also suffered flooding. While the torn-up asphalt appeared to have been taken away, rocks from a nearby railroad crossing still littered the roadside.

And despite the “road closed” signs on Thursday, traffic still made its way cautiously through the intersection.

City and county officials have requested state assistance for cleanup, infrastructure stabilization and recovery operations.

City Manager Erik Walsh has also said the city is “moving forward with a careful review of the flooding events at Loop 410/Beitel Creek and Leon Creek,” including an independent engineering analysis of the contributing factors.

Of the 13 victims, only one hasn’t been publicly identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says that victim’s family has not yet been notified.

