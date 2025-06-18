Vigil to be held for the victims of the June 12 floods in San Antonio

June floods at at Perrin Beitel Road and Northeast Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio community is remembering the 13 people whose lives were lost in severe flooding on Thursday, June 12.

A vigil will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at 5819 Northwest Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the vigil in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Twelve of the 13 people who died from the flooding have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office:

Derwin Anderson, 43

Victor Manuel Macias Castro, 28

Roseann Cobb, 41

Rudy Garza, 61

Christine Gonzales, 29

Josue Pinadelatorre, 28

Martha De La Torre Rangel, 55

Stevie Richards, 42

Brett Riley, 63

Andrew Sanchez, 60

Matthew Angel Tufono, 521

Carlos Valdez III, 67

Eleven victims were found dead in the Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road area, after cars on the 410 access road were swept away by water. Anderson died in flooding near Callaghan and Highway 90, and Cobb was found dead several miles north of the Perrin Beitel search area.

On Monday, San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh announced that the city will launch an investigation analyzing the flooding at Beitel Creek and Leon Creek.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County issued a joint disaster declaration on Wednesday, calling for state assistance in the aftermath of the flooding.

Read also: