San Antonio, Bexar County issue joint disaster declaration after deadly floods

June floods at at Perrin Beitel Road and Northeast Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – In response to the deadly June 12 floods, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County have issued a joint disaster declaration, according to a news release.

The catastrophic weather resulted in the loss of 13 lives, widespread power outages as well as significant damage to streets, drainage systems and other infrastructure.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai have formally requested state assistance from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office due to the extensive damage and concerns about future heavy rainfall and flooding, according to the news release.

The declaration aims to enable the state to determine whether the disaster, along with other affected cities and counties, qualifies for federal assistance in recovery efforts.

San Antonio and Bexar County are specifically seeking state support for cleanup, infrastructure stabilization and recovery operations.

“The magnitude of this disaster requires state-level support,” Nirenberg said in the news release. “Our community is resilient, but we cannot do this alone.”

Additionally, the city and county are requesting that Abbott issue successive declarations as needed for potential future storms that may impact the San Antonio area.

“In the aftermath of the unprecedented storms that resulted in the tragic loss of 13 lives, we are taking action to ensure that we have the necessary resources for our community’s recovery,” Sakai said in the news release.

Once the state declares a disaster, the release said that the governor will request federal assistance.

