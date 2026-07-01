SAPD Chief William McManus to retire next week, city says

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced Police Chief William McManus will retire next week, according to a news release.

He originally projected to retire on Sept. 30, but accepted a new role and will retire from the San Antonio Police Department on July 10, the release said.

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The release stated McManus will have a new job in San Antonio because he “accepted an employment opportunity.”

McManus leaves after almost 20 years at the helm of the department. McManus had served as chief since 2006 and briefly stepped away in 2015.

>> City of San Antonio starts search for next police chief

Erik Walsh, city manager of San Antonio, will appoint an acting police chief for the department before McManus departure, the release said.

Walsh is expected to chose a finalist for the police chief position by September. The finalist will be presented to city council and the mayor to discuss the hiring.

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