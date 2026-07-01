SAPD Chief William McManus to retire next week, city says McManus ‘accepted an employment opportunity’ in San Antonio,’ the release stated No description found SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced Police Chief William McManus will retire next week, according to a news release.
He originally
projected to retire on Sept. 30, but accepted a new role and will retire from the San Antonio Police Department on July 10, the release said.
The release stated McManus will have a new job in San Antonio because he “accepted an employment opportunity.”
McManus leaves after almost 20 years at the helm of the department. McManus had served as chief since 2006 and briefly stepped away in 2015.
>> City of San Antonio starts search for next police chief
Erik Walsh, city manager of San Antonio, will appoint an acting police chief for the department before McManus departure, the release said.
Walsh is expected to chose a finalist for the police chief position by September. The finalist will be presented to city council and the mayor to discuss the hiring.
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About the Authors Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.
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